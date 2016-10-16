9 killed after bridge collapses near Indonesia's Bali island

1:04 Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest Pause

1:55 President Obama dancing the tango at the Argentina State Dinner

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:53 President Obama in Cuba: An activist awaits

2:06 Syrian refugees in the US, by the numbers

0:55 Flood victim: 'God is my strength'

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart

3:23 Trump and Giuliani stress North Carolina's important role in the upcoming election at Charlotte rally

0:28 West Meck game-winning TD

1:02 Celebrating Rosh Hashana