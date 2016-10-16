Pyongyang’s latest fad: Sightseeing in ultralight airplanes

1:04 Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest Pause

1:55 President Obama dancing the tango at the Argentina State Dinner

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:53 President Obama in Cuba: An activist awaits

2:06 Syrian refugees in the US, by the numbers

1:13 No desks? No chairs? No problem for Winterfield second-graders

1:39 Panthers QB Cam Newton after loss to Saints

0:25 Panthers QB Cam Newton is back

0:55 Flood victim: 'God is my strength'

0:34 Clemson WR Artavis Scott: This team has heart