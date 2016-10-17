Prisoner who wrote ‘Guantánamo Diary,’ a memoir of his detention, is freed

1:04 Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest Pause

1:55 President Obama dancing the tango at the Argentina State Dinner

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:53 President Obama in Cuba: An activist awaits

2:06 Syrian refugees in the US, by the numbers

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

1:07 Visiting our Top Workplaces: Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

0:49 Visiting our Top Workplaces: Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat

1:05 Visiting our Top Workplaces: MPV Properties

4:40 GOP office firebombing: 'This is a horrific, horrific act of political terrorism' says North Carolina GOP leader