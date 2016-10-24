British banker tortured, killed victim, Hong Kong court told

1:04 Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest Pause

1:55 President Obama dancing the tango at the Argentina State Dinner

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:53 President Obama in Cuba: An activist awaits

2:06 Syrian refugees in the US, by the numbers

1:24 Hillary Clinton rallies supporters at UNC Charlotte

0:36 Hillary Clinton takes stage at UNCC

0:52 Hillary Clinton speaks at rally

1:36 Watch one of America's top 10 hot air balloon pilots get his basket and balloon ready for action

2:54 Mothers of the Movement talks about importance of voting