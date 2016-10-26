Iraqi forces evacuate 1,000 civilians from Mosul front lines

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:54 Former President Bill Clinton stumps for wife Hillary in Rocky Mount

1:19 Jim Morrill talks about early voting

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

2:08 Cam Newton, Kurt Coleman shine at charity event

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

3:38 We'll be there

32:51 Full video: CMS superintendent fields questions about magnet changes on Facebook Live