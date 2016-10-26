Famed ‘Afghan girl’ with the haunting green eyes is arrested in Pakistan

0:24 Woman dies in Belmont house fire Pause

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:19 Jim Morrill talks about early voting

3:38 We'll be there

0:20 Overturned car closes I-485 Ramp

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word