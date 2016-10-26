Mayor: Heavy structural damage from quake in Ussita, Italy

2:25 Donald Trump speaks in Charlotte Pause

1:49 Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton discusses concussion

1:09 Judge declares mistrial in Mike Wallace case

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:38 We'll be there

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

2:19 Jonathan Redfern brought art to court

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

2:37 Witness to Mike Wallace beating testifies in court