Moldovans electing president for 1st time in 20 years

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project Pause

1:39 Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Five bold predictions

1:16 All Hallows Eve at Latta Plantation

1:59 Don't like the sign, steal it

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:24 Faith, NC has faith in Donald Trump

2:04 Red sweater dude Ken Bone helps raise money for fallen policeman

3:38 We'll be there

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook