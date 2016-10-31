Destroying Hitler’s birthplace could have unintended consequences

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

2:31 Halloween forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

1:52 Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

2:26 Tour of the new 300 South Tryon project

1:15 Bill Clinton in Charlotte

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:59 NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ