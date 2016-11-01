South Korean man rams office: 'I came here to help her die'

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

0:59 Elizabeth Pumpkin Wall 2016

2:31 Halloween forecast from WBTV First Alert Weather

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:46 Don't like the sign, steal it

1:52 Cam Newton: 'At times I don't feel safe'

1:20 Lara Trump opens RNC Victory Office in Charlotte