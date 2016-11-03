Two U.S. service members killed, two wounded in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members were killed and another two wounded in Afghanistan during a mission with Afghan fighters, NATO announced in a statement Thursday.
The service members were participating in a train, advise and assist mission in Kunduz district, Kunduz province when they were fired upon. The mission, in conjunction with Afghan partners, was meant to “clear a Taliban position and disrupt the group's operations in Kunduz district,” according to the statement.
"On behalf of all U.S. Forces – Afghanistan, today's loss is heartbreaking and we offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of our service members who lost their lives today. Our wounded soldiers are receiving the best medical care possible and we are keeping them and their families in our thoughts today, as well," USFOR-A commander Gen. John W. Nicholson said in a statement. "Despite today's tragic event, we are steadfast in our commitment to help our Afghan partners defend their nation."
The identities of the service members killed or wounded were not released.
