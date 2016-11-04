World

November 4, 2016 4:49 AM

Deaths, injuries in car bombing in Turkey; legislators held

By SUZAN FRASER and CINAR KIPER Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkey's state-run news agency says at least one person was killed and 30 others were wounded in a car bomb attack in the city of Diyarbakir.

Anadolu Agency said Friday the attack apparently targeting a building used by riot police was carried out with a minibus laden with a ton of explosives.

The Diyarbakir Governor's office released a statement saying the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, had claimed responsibility for the attack.

