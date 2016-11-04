4 killed in shootout with police in Russia's Caucasus

6:03 Billy Graham at 98 Pause

1:35 Hillary Clinton returns to NC to campaign in Raleigh

0:33 'No rhyme or reason' for spike in thefts from Carolinas gun stores

3:38 We'll be there

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:53 Who's left Panthers QB Cam Newton starstruck?

0:48 Congressman John Lewis leads Charlotte voters to the polls

1:40 Mallard Creek BBQ

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser