November 14, 2016 2:53 AM

Samsung Electronics buys auto-systems maker Harman for $8B

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

Samsung Electronics says it has agreed to acquire auto-systems maker Harman for $8 billion as the South Korean giant eyes the growing market for connected cars.

Samsung said in a statement Monday it will pay $112.00 per share in cash for the Stamford, CT.-based company.

Overseas acquisitions are high on Samsung's agenda. Last month, the company bought artificial intelligence firm Viv Labs, founded by creators of Apple's Siri. It also recently bought a cloud service company, a mobile payments firm and a connected home startup.

Harman provides connected cars and audio systems with safety and entertainment features. More than 30 million cars are equipped with its auto systems. The majority of its $7 billion in annual sales during the year that ended Sept. 30 came from auto-related technologies.

