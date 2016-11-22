Vietnam commutes death sentence on Aussie drug trafficker

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success Pause

0:34 Steve Clifford on injuries

0:54 The Hamilton's find their tree

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

1:05 Panthers coach Ron Rivera updates Luke Kuechly and other injuries

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC