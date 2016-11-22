Why did the South Korea president’s office buy hundreds of Viagra pills?

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:16 Sam Wyche: Become an organ donor

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:47 Hundreds attend Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

0:38 Protesters outside Board of Elections meeting

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Sunday

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'