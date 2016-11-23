Can ramen noodles help reduce traffic accidents?

1:32 Rep. Mia McLeod Talks About Her Viagra Bill Pause

0:59 Busy travel day at Charlotte Douglas

2:29 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast

1:47 Hundreds attend Interfaith Thanksgiving Service

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:16 Sam Wyche: Become an organ donor

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall