Official: Suspect in fatal car-bombing in Turkey captured

A Turkish cabinet member says a suspect in the fatal car-bombing outside a government building in the southern city of Adana has been shot and captured.
Minister of European Union Affairs Omer Celik said Omer Celik said police opened fire on a light utility vehicle believed to be carrying the person responsible for the Thursday attack after the driver refused warnings to stop.
Celik says the suspect was injured and is being treated.
The attack outside the office of the governor of Adana was the latest in a string of deadly bombings that have rocked Turkey for more than a year. The attacks have been carried out by Kurdish militants or the Islamic State group.
Comments