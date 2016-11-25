Nude students, Filipino activists protest dictator's burial

1:05 Genghis Khan Invaded Charlotte Pause

2:19 Charlotte Thanksgiving Parade

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

0:16 Thanksgiving Day shopping line

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race