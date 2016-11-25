Thousands in Asia protest persecution of Myanmar's Rohingya

0:16 Thanksgiving Day shopping line Pause

1:22 Rep. Tricia Cotham

5:14 McCrory: 'We're going to check everything'

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

1:05 Genghis Khan Invaded Charlotte

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

2:12 Carolina Panthers light up purr-fect tree

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC