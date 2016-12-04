Trump's call inspires hope in Taiwan, concern in Beijing

2:10 Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks | Previewing Sunday's NFL game Pause

0:52 March for Love

1:36 Trump voters in Kannapolis

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

1:54 Steve Clifford on Hornets' poor defense

3:38 We'll be there

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook