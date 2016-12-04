Hong Kong tycoon Li offers $5.4B for Australia energy firm

0:18 Final rally for Fidel Castro Pause

1:04 Castro ashes pass along Las Tunas

2:10 Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks | Previewing Sunday's NFL game

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:01 DA shows police evidence to explain "unanimous" decision not to charge Officer Vinson in Keith Lamont Scott death

0:52 March for Love

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:36 Trump voters in Kannapolis

2:15 Ashley Park Pre K-8 students come together for Step Team