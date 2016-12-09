The Latest: South Korean lawmakers vote to impeach president

The Latest on impeachment of South Korean President Park Geun-hye (all times local):
4:20 p.m.
South Korean National Assembly speaker Chung Sye-kyun said the bill on President Park Geun-hye's impeachment was passed by a vote of 236 for and 56 opposed, with nine invalid votes and abstentions.
That well surpassed the necessary two-thirds support in the 300-seat assembly. The opposition needed help from members of Park's party to get the needed votes, and it got it.
---
4:10 p.m.
South Korean lawmakers voted to impeach President Park Geun-hye, a stunning fall for country's first female president after a corruption scandal that left her isolated and loathed.
As they voted hundreds of protesters massed in front of the National Assembly building.
---
3 p.m.
South Korean lawmakers began an impeachment vote Friday against President Park Geun-hye. Success is widely expected amid a corruption scandal that has left her isolated and loathed.
As hundreds of protesters massed in front of the National Assembly building, lawmakers inside lined up to enter curtained voting rooms, where they recorded their anonymous votes and then emerged and put their folded ballots in boxes.
---
1 p.m.
Ahead of a vote to impeach South Korean President Park Geun-hye, opposition members of parliament sat on the floor and chanted "Impeach" with raised fists.
They're confident that they'll get what they want Friday, the last day of the current parliamentary session, because dozens of members of Park's ruling party have said they'll vote against the woman who was once their standard bearer.
