EU, Cuba sign cooperation pact, vow Trump will not hurt ties

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

2:52 Making peppermint candy

2:23 Has a Black president changed America?

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:21 Hornets' Kemba Walker on injury

0:58 Fast food workers protesting in Charlotte

3:54 North Carolina coach Roy Williams: “It’s the luckiest I’ve been in 1,003 games”

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

1:37 Spirit of Christmas