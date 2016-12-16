Danish government plans major upgrade of Copenhagen airport

Denmark's government plans to spend 20 billion kroner ($2.8 billion) on further expanding Copenhagen airport — the Nordic hub — with more long-haul flights and reorganization of runways.
Business Minister Brian Mikkelsen says Denmark's infrastructure needs to be improved as people travel more nowadays, adding the aim is to reach 40 million passengers a year by 2024, up from the present 27 million.
Mikkelsen says an estimated 12,500 jobs would be created during the expansion and 9,000 permanent jobs when completed.
Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye says "if we don't expand now, we will run out of space in a few years."
Presented Friday, the plan is pending parliamentary approval.
