UN Security Council to vote on humanitarian aid to Aleppo

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

0:23 Weddington Warriors are 3AA champions

1:49 NC Senate gallery cleared of protesters during rowdy Thursday session

1:38 Panthers thoughts on Josh Norman

1:00 Walker Stalker Con

4:18 Clayton Wilcox resigns as superintendent of Washington County Public Schools

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

2:38 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' trailer