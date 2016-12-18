World

December 18, 2016 5:24 AM

Cairo court suspends novelist's prison term pending appeal

The Associated Press
CAIRO

The lawyer for Egyptian novelist Ahmed Naji, who is imprisoned for violating public modesty, says a court has ordered his client's two-year sentence suspended pending review of his appeal.

Lawyer Mahmoud Othman tells The Associated Press on Sunday that Naji is expected to be released following the ruling of a Cairo Court of Cassation.

Naji was initially acquitted of the charge that he published a sexually explicit excerpt of a novel he authored which prosecutors said violated public modesty.

His acquittal was appealed by prosecutors and a higher court in February sentenced him to two years in prison.

That ruling was decried as part of a government crackdown on freedom of speech and expression.

Othman says the court will review Naji's appeal on Jan. 1.

Related content

World

Comments

Videos

Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

View more video

Nation & World Videos