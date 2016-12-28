For just $184,000, you can stay in 2016 for a few extra hours — if you really want to

0:45 Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true Pause

1:19 NC congressman takes conservatism into new communities

0:52 Shoppers seek sales at area malls

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:26 Ice skating in Uptown

1:08 Chiquitha Lloyd talks about the importance of diversity