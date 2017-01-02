World

January 2, 2017 7:56 AM

Syrian government blames power cuts on militants

The Associated Press
BEIRUT

Syria's state news agency says al-Qaida militants have knocked out electricity towers near the capital, causing power cuts in a southern province.

SANA said Monday that fighters from the Fatah al-Sham Front bombed three towers southwest of Damascus, causing electricity cuts in the Quneitra region.

The report came as a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey held for the fourth day amid sporadic violations. Fighting has raged in the water-rich Barada Valley northwest of Damascus over the past two weeks.

The Fatah al-Sham Front and the Islamic State group are not included in the truce.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

View more video

Nation & World Videos