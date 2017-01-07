World

January 7, 2017 7:56 AM

Ghana's new president, vice president sworn into office

The Associated Press
ACCRA, Ghana

Ghana's chief justice swore in the nation's newly elected President Nana Akufo-Addo amid a sea of people dressed in the red, blue and white colors of his party.

Akufo-Addo, 72, won the Dec. 7 election on his third run for the office, defeating incumbent John Dramani Mahama. The race was largely seen as a referendum on how the incumbent party had managed the economy in this long stable democracy.

This is the fourth time a Ghanaian president has peacefully stepped aside to make way for a newly elected leader, after the country suffered more than a decade of military dictatorship.

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was also sworn in Saturday.

The ceremony was attended by a number of African leaders, who will meet to discuss Gambia's political crisis.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

View more video

Nation & World Videos