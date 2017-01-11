World

January 11, 2017 5:07 AM

Italy's premier hospitalized, reported in good condition

The Associated Press
ROME

Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni's office says that he has been hospitalized after falling ill on his return from a bilateral meeting in Paris.

Chigi Palace wouldn't comment on the nature of the illness, but the news agency ANSA said Gentiloni had undergone angioplasty surgery at Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday and was in good condition and alert.

The 62-year-old Gentiloni took over as premier last month after the previous government resigned. He was foreign minister in Premier Matteo Renzi's government.

