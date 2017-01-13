Exxon deal with Vietnam adds to Tillerson’s tangles with China

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue Pause

1:28 New planetarium in Charlotte

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

3:28 President Obama's way with words

1:34 Charlotte firefighter has pension reduced

1:01 Goodwill gets Panthers furniture

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

4:07 Steve Crump confronts man who called him the N-word

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness