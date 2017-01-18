Tourists being evacuated from Gambia as crisis deepens

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

1:00 Wyatt just wants attention and prayers

1:42 Sen. Thom Tillis at the Republican National Convention

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

2:08 Steve Wilks hired as Panthers defensive coordinator

1:05 Save Our Health Care Rally

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

2:38 Not A Toll Man (Parody of the Blues Brothers' Soul Man) from Charlotte Squawks 12