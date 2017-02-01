Russia loses 2012 Olympic silver in women's 4x400 relay

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook Pause

1:07 World Hijab Day

1:32 Promotional video for Charlotte group's soccer bid

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:27 CMS teacher greets students with specialized handshakes

3:11 Charlotte School of Law student cited with honor code violation

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

2:34 Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte

0:30 Wheelchair-bound student makes big assist