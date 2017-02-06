How he's handled the loss of his arms and legs has inspired a nation

2:49 Police identify suspect in 2013 fatal stabbing Pause

3:02 Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

1:25 Epiphany Lutheran Church Chocolate Festival

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:47 CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'