In suppressed letter, alleged mastermind tells Obama 9/11 was America’s fault

Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

Alex Jenkins is the Food Dude

CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte

Watch this dunk from a one-armed 8th grade basketball stand-out

1:48