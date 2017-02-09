Puerto Rico nationalist unexpectedly returns after term cut

1:29 One stride at a time, siblings are putting Kennewick High cross country back on the map Pause

2:14 Mother's Day is different for Clovis foster family

0:54 Young entrepreneurs run lemonade stand to raise money for fair, carnival admission

0:48 The top baby names of 2016

1:11 Massive destruction along Haiti's southern coast after Hurricane Matthew

1:04 Sights & sounds of a Cuban tobacco harvest

1:55 President Obama dancing the tango at the Argentina State Dinner

2:36 Terror in Brussels

2:53 President Obama in Cuba: An activist awaits