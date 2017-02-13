World

February 13, 2017 2:34 AM

Roadside bomb kills 3 paramilitary soldiers in NW Pakistan

The Associated Press
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan

Pakistan's military says a roadside bomb attack has killed three paramilitary soldiers in the South Waziristan tribal region near the Afghan border.

A military statement Monday said the three men were wounded during a search and cordon operation in the Zarmilan area late Sunday night and later died at a hospital.

Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the banned militant organization Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the attack saying five soldiers were killed in the bomb attack and a vehicle completely destroyed.

The army has carried out massive operations in tribal regions but militants still strike sporadically.

Khurasani also claimed responsibility for a Sunday night attack on a media van in the port city of Karachi that killed a technician. He said in a text message that media are being attacked for siding with the government and army.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

View more video

Nation & World Videos