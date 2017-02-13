World

North Korea says sanctions aim to hinder sports activities

By ERIC TALMADGE Associated Press
PYONGYANG, North Korea

North Korea's Olympic committee has lashed out against sanctions over its nuclear and long-range missile programs, claiming they are aimed at hurting the North's efforts to compete in international sports events.

The statement Monday from Kang Ryong Gil, deputy secretary-general of North Korea's National Olympic Committee, said sanctions that block the sale of such items as skis, snow groomers, yachts and even billiard tables are a "vicious ulterior political scheme" to prevent the country from having sports exchanges and achieving its goal of becoming a world sports power.

Such items are identified as luxury goods subject to the sanctions imposed by the United Nations because of North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

