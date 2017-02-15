11 homes burned while hundreds evacuate New Zealand wildfire

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

1:40 Harry Jones discusses the power of prayer in his battle with cancer

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants

0:34 Nice day to get a Valentine

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa

2:43 Tax reassessment: A boon for Trump National Golf Club and a loss for North Carolina county

1:30 Super Bowl 51: Players to Watch

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook