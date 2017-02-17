The Latest: Malaysia readies 2nd autopsy on N. Korean

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference Pause

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:51 Charlotte expanding light rail service to University City

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

0:28 Student video of South Meck High School protest

2:30 Daniel Suarez is ready for the biggest race of his life

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

1:28 Fear among Charlotte's immigrants