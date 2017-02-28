The Latest: Women formally charged with murdering N. Korean

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states? Pause

1:06 This Bellingham teen's passion is poultry

0:25 Puppy love at SouthPark Mall

0:45 Blooming Bradford Pear trees

1:33 Time for a new home for Time Out Youth

2:21 A walk through the Old Mecklenburg County Jail

0:48 Republic Services

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy