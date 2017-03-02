World

March 2, 2017 2:04 AM

Pakistani police kill vendor suspecting him of being bomber

The Associated Press
PESHAWAR, Pakistan

Pakistani police have shot and killed a vendor they suspected of being a suicide bomber in a northwestern city.

Officer Mumtaz Khan says the vendor was riding a bicycle and didn't stop at a checkpoint outside a courthouse in Mardan city.

He says the police first rammed a vehicle into the bicycle when the vendor didn't listen to warning shouts and shot him when he tried to run away.

Khan says the man died later, and that no explosives or weapons were found.

Pakistani police have been on high alert after a recent string of suicide bombings that have killed more than 125 people, the latest of them inside a court building in another northwestern city.

Pakistani Taliban-linked militants and the Islamic State group have claimed the brazen attacks.

Related content

World

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Dog rescued after being buried alive in Italian earthquake

View more video

Nation & World Videos