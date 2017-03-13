World

March 13, 2017 11:41 AM

Drunk woman in high heels gets stuck on track as train speeds toward her, cops say

Associated Press

BERLIN

German police say a dispatcher halted an approaching train after spotting a seriously inebriated woman who had gotten her high heels stuck on the track as she tried to sneak across the line.

Police said Monday that the railway employee spotted the woman and a companion crossing the track at Hasbergen, near Osnabrueck in northwestern Germany. He was able to halt a train that was approaching at some 140 kilometers per hour (87 mph) on Saturday evening.

The 42-year-old woman was eventually able to free herself from the track. Police then breathalyzed her and found that she was more than four times the legal alcohol limit for driving.

Authorities opened an investigation on suspicion of “dangerous intervention in railway traffic.”

