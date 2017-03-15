3 dead, 1 missing in Austrian Alps avalanche, report says

0:46 Watch children interrupt their dad’s BBC interview Pause

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags

0:44 PETA protests UniverSoul Circus in Charlotte

1:10 Will Archie Miller be NC State's next basketball coach?

1:10 Archie Miller: NC State did a lot for me

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:24 Winthrop players, fans storm court after clinching NCAA bid