4 suspected militants killed in Bangladesh raid

0:55 This dog sniffs out superbugs at the hospital, and is training his new co-worker Pause

1:11 Eyewitness video of fatal police shooting

1:06 Candice Bergen adds her artwork to handbags

2:37 Manuel Manolo to commissioners: 'American system is broken'

1:47 Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?