Uganda's police spokesman, 2 aides shot dead in capital

2:09 Dramatic video from massive downtown Raleigh fire Pause

1:00 Microgrids

1:52 Major fire in downtown Raleigh

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:53 Aerial view of massive fire in downtown Raleigh

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

0:45 Junior Joel Berry hopes to win it all for UNC

1:47 Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics

1:19 Rep. John Bradford talks about HB2 compromise efforts