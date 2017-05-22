World

May 22, 2017 5:04 AM

Officers: 4 killed in bombing attack on Iraqi training camp

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press
BAGHDAD

Two Iraqi officers say an attack on a military training center in Diyala north of Baghdad has killed at least four soldiers and wounded four, including two officers.

The officers say six attackers struck the base Monday morning. Five detonated suicide vests once inside the center and the situation is now under control.

The officers spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it resembles similar strikes carried out by the Islamic state group. The attack comes as Iraqi forces are closing in on the last IS held neighborhoods in western Mosul nearly three years after the extremists overran almost a third of Iraq in 2014.

