Singer Ariana Grande performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, in New York. Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
May 22, 2017 6:45 PM

Fatalities reported after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

By Brian Murphy

There are reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande music concert at Manchester Arena in England. Images from the arena and social media accounts indicate that some are wounded.

The BBC reported on Twitter that police have confirmed a “number of fatalities.”

According to an announcement from the arena, captured on a Twitter video, there was no ongoing threat to concert-goers.

“Ladies and gentleman, please take your time. There’s no need to bunch up. There’s no problems here. Just take your time and exit the building. There’s no need to bunch up and run. Take your time, there’s no problems here. Thank you for coming and having a good time tonight. Everything is fine. Just take your time in exiting the building. Thank you very much. Walk slowly, there’s no need to run,” the announcement said.

Manchester Arena holds more than 20,000.

NBC News reported that Grande “is OK.”

