Fatalities reported after explosion at Ariana Grande concert in England

There are reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande music concert at Manchester Arena in England. Images from the arena and social media accounts indicate that some are wounded.
The BBC reported on Twitter that police have confirmed a “number of fatalities.”
Police confirm a "number of fatalities" following reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena concert https://t.co/S70bajmkNk— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) May 22, 2017
Panic following explosions at Manchester Arena during Ariana Grande event..https://t.co/Rvrt3LGD2d— Saul Romero (@SaulRomero26) May 22, 2017
According to an announcement from the arena, captured on a Twitter video, there was no ongoing threat to concert-goers.
“Ladies and gentleman, please take your time. There’s no need to bunch up. There’s no problems here. Just take your time and exit the building. There’s no need to bunch up and run. Take your time, there’s no problems here. Thank you for coming and having a good time tonight. Everything is fine. Just take your time in exiting the building. Thank you very much. Walk slowly, there’s no need to run,” the announcement said.
Me and a friend trying to exit Manchester Arena while the staff were telling everyone to keep calm and not run #scary #arianagrande pic.twitter.com/r9GFZpOe4D— cling clang (@butterywig101) May 22, 2017
Manchester Arena holds more than 20,000.
NBC News reported that Grande “is OK.”
