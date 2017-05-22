Police in Manchester responded to unconfirmed reports of loud bangs in Manchester Arena on May 22. American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing at the time. The venue and the station were evacuated. Storyful
Police in Manchester responded to unconfirmed reports of loud bangs in Manchester Arena on May 22. American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing at the time. The venue and the station were evacuated. Storyful

World

May 22, 2017 11:06 PM

‘I don’t have words’: Ariana Grande posts to fans after bombing at concert kills 19

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

Singer Ariana Grande posted a message on Twitter hours after a bombing outside of her concert killed 19 people and injured 50 more in Manchester, England.

“broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words,” Grande wrote to her more than 45.5 million followers on Twitter several hours after the explosion.

Grande had just finished her concert when at least one explosion outside of Manchester Arena sent concert-goers fleeing. At least 19 people died and 50 were injured, according to Greater Manchester Police.

Police are treating the incident it as a terrorist attack until more is known.

Grande was not injured in the incident. Grande, 23, was scheduled to perform in London later this week as part of her Dangerous Woman Tour, which began in February in the United States and was to continue through September with stops in Europe, Australia, South America and Asia.

A former Nickelodeon star, Grande often attracts a young audience to her shows — and social media postings from the Manchester concert indicate Monday’s show was no different. She has had seven top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

