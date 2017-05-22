‘I don’t have words’: Ariana Grande posts to fans after bombing at concert kills 19

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:53 Chaos after explosions at Ariana Grande concert Pause 0:53 Cuban zoologist raises baby chimps in her apartment 1:09 CLT Concourse A expansion continues 1:58 Raising a gifted black boy requires 'fierce advocacy' 4:05 Robert Pittenger praises Donald Trump, defends GOP health care plan 0:52 Curtis Samuel: The best part of this Carolina Panthers rookie's day is ... 2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey 1:32 African Moment: A visitor comes calling in South Africa 1:27 Now that's an RV: A wheeled honor to NASCAR 1:14 Gerrymandering is addressed by crowd on Bicentennial Mall in Raleigh as Legislature meets across the street. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Police in Manchester responded to unconfirmed reports of loud bangs in Manchester Arena on May 22. American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing at the time. The venue and the station were evacuated. Storyful

Police in Manchester responded to unconfirmed reports of loud bangs in Manchester Arena on May 22. American pop singer Ariana Grande was performing at the time. The venue and the station were evacuated. Storyful